17 IP address-owners booked for uploading child porn clips
A case has been registered against owners of 17 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses from where child pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded on a popular social media platform in Maharashtra's Palghar district between April 23 and May 8 last year, police said on Saturday. Virar police registered the case under the section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, on the complaint forwarded by Facebook- the American social media and technology company- said Palghar Police PRO Hemant Katkar.
"Child pornographic videos were posted on Facebook accounts of 17 IP addresses from the Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar district during April 23 and May 8, 2019. The case under IT Act was registered on the complaint of Facebook," he said. The Internet Protocol (IP) is the method or protocol by which data is sent from one computer to another on the Internet.
The IP Address ownership typically tells the name of the original organisation or individual in whose name the IP is registered. Katkar said all the IP account-holders are found to be in the age group of 20-35 years.
No arrest is made so far and the crime branch is investigating the case, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- Maharashtra
- Virar
- VasaiVirar
- IT Act
ALSO READ
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi calls for Maharashtra Bandh today, security tightened in Mumbai
Buses stoned during Maharashtra bandh, normal life unaffected
BJP government in Maharashtra had tapped phones of Congress, NCP leaders: Anil Deshmukh
Buses stoned during Maharashtra bandh over CAA-NRC; 1 injured
Commission to decide next steps in Bhima Koregoan case: Maharashtra Minister