Suspected poacher arrested in Assam

A suspected poacher was nabbed with arms and ammunition on Saturday in central Assam's Nagaon district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers, led by DSP Nagaon John Das, carried out a raid at Harmoti in Jakhalabandha police station area and arrested Pradip Mura, a press release by Assam Police headquarters here said.

Arms recovered from his possession included rifles with magazine and suppressor, and eight rounds of live ammunition, it said. The accused was allegedly planning to carry out poaching activities at Kaziranga National Park, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

