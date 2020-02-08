2 killed as car falls into canal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Two persons were killed in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as their car fell into a canal, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on the Barasat Road in Titagarh police station area on Friday night when the car was going from Barrackpore to Barasat, said Ajoy Thakur, joint commissioner of police.

The deceased have been identified as Rajibul Islam (40), a resident of Duttapukur, and Rupa Saha (25) of Titagarh, police said. However, the driver of the car has gone missing, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a hunt is on for the driver, police said..

