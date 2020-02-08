40-year-old man found dead in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour

The body of a 40-year-old man was found near the national highway in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Abu Taher Laskar, a resident of Parulia, was found dead in Debipur Pole near Kapathut in Diamond Harbour police station area, they said.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

