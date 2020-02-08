Striking Ghaziabad district bar association lawyers boycott Lok Adalat

On the fourth consecutive day of their strike, lawyers of the district bar association on Saturday boycotted the Rashtriya Lok Adalat at the court premises here. The protesting lawyers barricaded the premises where the Rashtriya Lok Adalat was scheduled to take place, district bar association president Sunil Dutt Tyagi told PTI.

The strike will continue till our demands of chambers, accidental claim tribunal, trade tax and railway tribunal in the court or collectorate premises are established, Tyagi said. Police tried to convince the advocates to not hinder the Lok Adalat proceedings but the protesters did not retreat.

Tyagi said a committee has been constituted which would table their charter of demands in front of the chief justice of Allahabad High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

