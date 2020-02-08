Moderate earthquake jolts Assam, north Bengal

A magnitude-5 earthquake struck Assam and its neighbouring areas on Saturday evening, but there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, police said. The epicentre of the quake was 16 km east of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake also jolted a few districts of north Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, sources said. The tremors were felt around 6 pm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.