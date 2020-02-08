AP's Real Time Pollution Monitoring System bags National e

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board's Real Time Pollution Monitoring System (RTPMS) has bagged the National e-Governance Award 2019-20 from the Centre. APPCB Member-Secretary Vivek Yadav received the award from Union Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ajay Sawhney at the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance in Mumbai on Saturday.

The RTPMS is one of the reforms initiated by the APPCB to curb pollution using technological interventions. "Whenever an industry exceeds the pollution standards, automatic SMS alerts are sent to it and also local officials concerned to take immediate remedial measures.

Notices are being issued to the industries that are not complying with the standards. This has resulted in improving the quality of environment," Vivek said..

