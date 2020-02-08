All-women SIT to probe Jan 7 gangrape case

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Saturday constituted an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the January 7 gangrape case in Mohali. The SIT is headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohali City-1 Ashwani Gotyal, with Sub-Inspector Meenu Hooda and constable Amanjeet Kaur as its other members, an official statement said.

Additional Director General of Police, Women and Child Affairs, Gurpreet Deo will personally oversee the investigation, the statement said. On Saturday, Deo visited the scene of the crime and met the victim who was reportedly raped by two youth in their early 20s on the evening of January 7. Besides, she also held discussions with the SIT members.

The victim had provided valuable information to the police, said Deo, adding that the culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest. The case was registered on January 8 at Mataur Police Station, Mohali.

According to police, the woman was employed with a local agency which provided nursing assistance to ill people at their residences. She was on the night shift from 8 pm starting January 7 to 8 am on January 8 at the residence of a client in Chandigarh.

On the evening of January 7, at around 7 pm, she took an auto from her residence in Mohali to travel to Chandigarh. However, the auto driver, along with his accomplice, took her to an abandoned area near YPS Chowk, Mohali, where they committed the crime.

