Maha: Fire erupts in industrial unit in Thane district

A massive fire broke out on Saturday night in an industrial unit located in Ambernath city in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said. There are no reports of any casualty.

The blaze erupted in the incense sticks-manufacturing unit at around 9:15 pm and soon spread to various departments on its premises, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation Santosh Kadam told PTI. He said at least half a dozen fire engines from Ambernath, Badlapur, and Ulhasnagar are trying to control the blaze.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately, Kadam added...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

