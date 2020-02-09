Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine-year-old girl in Shillong develops anti-bullying app

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 12:32 IST
Nine-year-old girl in Shillong develops anti-bullying app

Distraught over repeated bullying at school, a nine-year-old girl in Shillong has developed a mobile application which would enable a person to anonymously report such incidents to the authorities. Meaidaibahun Majaw, a Class 4 student, said she had taken it upon herself to find a solution to the menace, after it started taking a toll on her well-being.

"I experienced bullying in school since nursery. It affected me. I hated it so much that I was always on the lookout for a solution. No other child should have to go through the same," Majaw told PTI. The app, which would soon be available on Google Play, allows victims, who did not want to reveal identities, to report their bullies to teachers, guardians, and friends.

"Users can provide details of the incidents, including the name of the bully, and send the messages to individuals concerned. This allows the authorities to take necessary actions," Majaw explained. Her efforts have been appreciated by state education minister Lakmen Rymbui, who said that that the girl would grow up to be a responsible citizen.

"I wish Meai the best in her endeavour to fight social ills. She will be a responsible citizen. I congratulate her parents, too, for guiding her," Rymbui added. A 2017 survey conducted by The Teacher Foundation, in association Wipro Applying Thought in Schools (WATIS), found that 42 per cent kids in India are bullied in schools.

Recounting her experiences, the nine-year-old said that a group of students had once ganged up against her and asked other classmates to boycott her. "One of them had stamped my feet," she said, insisting that some of her friends, too, had faced similar predicaments at one point or the other.

Dasumarlin Majaw, her mother, said that the girl had enrolled in an app-development course in September last year, and learned the skills within a few months. "She would attend classes for an hour every day.

Before we knew, Meai had come up with 40 apps," Dasumarlin, who runs at resort at Tyrna in East Khasi Hills, told PTI. Majaw was hopeful that she would be among the young coding experts from India to have earned a scholarship for travelling to the Silicon Valley to meet investors.

"I have built another app, which would help customers at our resort at Tyrna to place food orders without human intervention. There are several other apps that I am working on... Hopefully, experts will take note of my work," the girl added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 is going to see more diggings and excavations. The big question is when will the team discover the long lost or hidden treasureThe Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 ...

7 Bangladeshi nationals held in UP's Jhansi

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested here in Babina area of the district as they did not have any valid documents, police said on Sunday. Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals wer...

Govt seeks to engage itself with businesses, industries: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government wants continuous engagement with industries and businesses and will act as a facilitator for hassle-free payments of taxes. She was interacting with the members o...

Cocker spaniel undergoes India's first pacemaker implant surgery on dog

In a novel development in the countrys veterinary annals, a seven-and-a-half-year-old cocker spaniel has undergone a pacemaker implant surgery which vet surgeons claim to be the first in India. An imported pediatric pacemaker was implanted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020