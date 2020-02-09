Left Menu
Following are the top stories at 1 PM:

MDS1 KL-RSS-LEADER Veteran RSS 'pracharak' P Parameswaran passes away

Kochi: P Parameswaran, one of the senior-most 'pracharaks' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, Sangh Parivar sources said. He was 93.

BOM2 GA-TOURISM-CORONAVIRUS Goa tourism industry puts Chinese delegation's visit on hold

Panaji, Feb 9 (PTI) A Chinese delegation's visit to Goa has been put on hold by tourism industry stakeholders here in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, an official said on Sunday.

BOM1 GA-CHURCH-CAA

Goa Archbishop urges govt to revoke CAA Panaji: Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, has urged the central government to "immediately and unconditionally revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act" and stop quashing the "right to dissent".

CES1 OD-CORONAVIRUS-NEGATIVE Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha tests negative

Bhubaneswar: Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday.

MDS3 KL-RSS LEADER-PM

PM expresses anguish over death of RSS ideologue Parameswaran Kochi, Feb 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran, calling him "a proud and dedicated son of Bharat

Mata" who devoted his life to "Indias cultural awakening".

CES2 WB-TUNNEL

'Centuries-old' tunnel unearthed in Bengal Burdwan (WB): A tunnel, believed to be centuries-old, was unearthed while digging a plot of land for building the foundation of a house in West Bengal's East Burdwan district, officials said on Sunday.

DES5 MEDICAL-ONLINE

Online video classes: A boon for medical aspirants from rural India New Delhi: Nineteen-year-old Nchumthung Patton from Nagaland’s Wokha district, a tiny speck on the map of the country's northeastern region, almost gave up his dream of becoming a doctor when he could not clear the all India medical entrance examination. By Rupesh Dutta

FOREIGN

FGN11 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL

Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811 Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, while over 37,000 people have been confirmed as being infected with the deadly virus that has spread to more than 25 countries. By K J M Varma

FGN14 THAI-3RDLD SHOOTING Thai gunman among 27 dead in 'unprecedented' mass shooting

Nakhon Ratchasima (Thailand): A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos went on the rampage because of a debt dispute, the kingdom's premier said on Sunday, offering the first official speculation for the motive of an "unprecedented" shooting spree. (AFP)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

