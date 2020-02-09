Head constable killed as speeding car knocks him down

A head constable was killed and one of his colleagues injured when a speeding car hit them during a vehicle check near a toll gate here, in the second such incident in the last five days, police said on Sunday. The driver of the car was later nabbed with the help of local residents and a case of rash and negligent driving causing death had been registered against him after the incident on Saturday evening, they said.

Head constable Dhananjay K and constable Uma Maheshwara were checking over-speeding vehicles on a road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport here when the car hit them. Dhananjay died while Maheshwara had been hospitalised with severe injuries.

This is the second incident in the last five days after head constable Bhaktaram was ran over by a speeding vehicle at Goragontepalya on Tuesday. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao condoled the deaths.

Another tragic loss of life on line of duty. Traffic Head constable Dhananjaya died and Constable Uma Maheshwara severely injured after a speeding car hit them on International Airport Flyover while checking over-speeding vehicles. A family devastated. I have no words to console," he tweeted.

