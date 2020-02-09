Following are the top stories at 5 30 PM:

In letter to President Xi, PM Modi offers India's help to deal with coronavirus outbreak New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering India's assistance to China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report Srinagar: The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down "remarkably" since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. By Sumir Kaul

Omar's PSA dossier cites his 'considerable influence' over people, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand Srinagar: Former chief minister Omar Abdullah's "considerable influence" over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channelling energies of public for any cause, has been cited in support of his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). By Sumir Kaul

Priyanka offers prayers at Ravidas temple in Varanasi, says his teachings are need of the hour Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said 14th century saint Ravidas dreamt of a society where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion, and everyone should work towards fulfilling it.

Afzal Guru's death anniv: Mobile internet snapped in Kashmir to prevent law and order disturbance Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, officials said.

State govt not bound to provide reservations in jobs and promotions: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has stopped the pre-flight breathalyzer (BA) test for the aircrew operating out of Kerala's four airports during the next 15 days in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government wants continuous engagement with industries and businesses and will act as a facilitator for hassle-free payments of taxes.

Hyderabad: Half of Bangladesh's population will leave that country if Indian citizenship was promised to them, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

New Delhi: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party asked the Union government on Sunday to take immediate measures to ensure that the reservation benefits for the scheduled castes and tribes besides the backward classes continue in the same manner as they have been for decades.

Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811 Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, while over 37,000 people have been confirmed as being infected with the deadly virus that has spread to more than 25 countries. By K J M Varma

Over 70 exhibitors pull out of Singapore Airshow amid coronavirus concerns : organiser Singapore: Over 70 exhibitors, including US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin and 12 Chinese companies, have pulled out of Asia's biggest aviation and defence event Singapore Airshow amid mounting concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China that has claimed 811 lives and spread to more than 25 countries. By Gurdip Singh

