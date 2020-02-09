Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:34 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 30 PM:

DEL18 PM-XI

In letter to President Xi, PM Modi offers India's help to deal with coronavirus outbreak New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering India's assistance to China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

DEL10 JK-MILITANCY

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report Srinagar: The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down "remarkably" since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. By Sumir Kaul

DEL20 JK-PSA-LD OMAR-MEHBOOBA

Omar's PSA dossier cites his 'considerable influence' over people, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand Srinagar: Former chief minister Omar Abdullah's "considerable influence" over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channelling energies of public for any cause, has been cited in support of his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). By Sumir Kaul

DEL19 UP-LD-PRIYANKA

Priyanka offers prayers at Ravidas temple in Varanasi, says his teachings are need of the hour Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said 14th century saint Ravidas dreamt of a society where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion, and everyone should work towards fulfilling it.

DEL8 JK-MOBILE SERVICES

Afzal Guru's death anniv: Mobile internet snapped in Kashmir to prevent law and order disturbance Srinagar: Authorities on Sunday snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, officials said.

LGD1 SC-RESERVATION

State govt not bound to provide reservations in jobs and promotions: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

DEL23 AVI-DGCA-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: DGCA suspends pre-flight alcohol test at Kerala airports

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has stopped the pre-flight breathalyzer (BA) test for the aircrew operating out of Kerala's four airports during the next 15 days in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

CAL3 WB-SITHARAMAN Govt seeks to engage itself with businesses, industries: FM

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government wants continuous engagement with industries and businesses and will act as a facilitator for hassle-free payments of taxes.

MDS8 TL-CITIZENSHIP-REDDY Half of Bangladesh will be empty if Indian citizenship offered: Union Min

Hyderabad: Half of Bangladesh's population will leave that country if Indian citizenship was promised to them, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

DEL21 LJP-RESERVATION LJP seeks govt measures to ensure quota benefits continue as usual

New Delhi: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party asked the Union government on Sunday to take immediate measures to ensure that the reservation benefits for the scheduled castes and tribes besides the backward classes continue in the same manner as they have been for decades.

FOREIGN

FGN11 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL

Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811 Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, while over 37,000 people have been confirmed as being infected with the deadly virus that has spread to more than 25 countries. By K J M Varma

FGN18 SINGAPORE-AIRSHOW-VIRUS

Over 70 exhibitors pull out of Singapore Airshow amid coronavirus concerns : organiser Singapore: Over 70 exhibitors, including US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin and 12 Chinese companies, have pulled out of Asia's biggest aviation and defence event Singapore Airshow amid mounting concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China that has claimed 811 lives and spread to more than 25 countries. By Gurdip Singh

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...

BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said, As soon as the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will rename Bh...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Naseem youngest to take test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taij...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020