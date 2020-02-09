Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian national held for charas smuggling in Himachal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:35 IST
Nigerian national held for charas smuggling in Himachal
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly smuggling charas (cannabis) in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday. Henry Onuchuw alias Mark, a resident of Nigerian's Imo state, was arrested from Delhi and brought to Kullu on Sunday, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said Henry has been living in India for the last six years without a passport or visa. So action was also initiated against him under the Foreigners Act, the SP said.

Henry was arrested after a drug addict, Nesh Ram, informed the police during interrogation that he had got 10.5 gram heroin from the Nigerian man. Ram, a resident of Piplage village, was arrested with the heroin on February 5 and was remanded to police custody, the SP said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Henry, the police official added.

The SP said Henry is the tenth foreigner caught by the Kullu police for alleged drug smuggling in the last two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

9 bus passengers electrocuted to death in Odisha

Nine persons were electrocuted and burnt to death, and 22 others injured, after a portion of a bus came in contact with a power transmission line in Golanthara area of Odishas Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said. Ganjam District Coll...

8 arrested in Jodhpur with illegal arms, ammunition

Eight people were arrested with illegal arms and ammunition while they were trying to sell those weapons in different parts of the city on Sunday, the Jodhpur police said. One of the accused, Nehpal Singh, was arrested from Sardarpura with ...

Bareilly gets back its 'jhumka' at last

Jhumka and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chart-buster on the jewellery in which actor Sadhana gave a feisty dance performance. The city has finally got a fanciful 14-ft jhumka, embellished with colourful stones and the citys famou...

Pakistan proposes Day/Night Test to Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday proposed Bangladesh to play their second Test under lights at the National Stadium here in April. PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the Board was keen to have the second match as DayNight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020