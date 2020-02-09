CBI probing coal allocation during Cong govt in Goa, says Rane

Goa Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation was probing illegal coal block allocation by the Congress in Goa during its tenure. Rane was speaking at a press conference after Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar stated that the former was part of a scam involving tendering of a pharmacy at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"During Congress rule in Goa, coal block allocation was done fraudulently. The CBI is investigating it and there are 27 files on the coal block allocation with them. Congress leaders will have to face action sooner or later," Rane said at the press conference. Rane, who is also health minister, said the pharmacy at GMCH was allotted after following all rules.

