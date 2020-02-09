Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposing BJP doesn't mean being against Hindus: RSS leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 22:33 IST
Opposing BJP doesn't mean being against Hindus: RSS leader
Image Credit: ANI

RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Sunday said that opposing the BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus. Joshi was speaking during a question-answer session as part of his lecture on 'Vishwaguru Bharat' at Dona Paula near here.

"We should not consider opposition to BJP as opposition to Hindus. It is a political fight that will continue. That should not be linked with Hindus," he said responding to a question- 'Why Hindus are becoming the enemy of their own community?'. "Your question says that Hindus are becoming enemy of Hindu community, means BJP. Hindu community does not mean BJP," he said.

His remarks come amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "A Hindu fights against a fellow (Hindu) because they forget the religion. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj faced opposition from his own family," he said.

"Where there is confusion and self-centered behavior, there is opposition," he said. "Some claim that Vivekananda's Hindutva is good and not that of Vinayak Savarkar. What is the basis for such claims?" he said.

Joshi said that the Communist rulers in West Bengal claim that they are against Hindus, but when it comes to heading Durga Puja mandals, they are always in the forefront. "Similar is the situation in Kerala, where Communists want to be president of temple committee," he added.

Joshi advised that Hindus should rise above politics. Responding to a question, Joshi said that the people from all communities are welcome to join the Sangh.

He said that those who believe in the ideology of the Sangh can join and they would be given "respectable position but not a separate position". "Sangh has given position to everyone. Whoever wants to come to Sangh they are welcome. We never stopped non-Hindus from joining Sangh. It is true that we have focused on Hindus.

But if someone from the Christian community or a Muslim agrees with Sangh's ideology, they can also join it," Joshi added. "After joining the Sangh, if they are reluctant to say 'Bharat mata ki jai', then we will say that you don't consider 'Bharat' as your mother, so you don't deserve to be here," he said.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, many Muslims have joined the RSS, he said, adding, "If any non-Hindu joins the Sangh, they will get a position as much as any Hindu gets. They won't get a separate position. Whoever joins will get a respectable position, but not a separate position," he said. Responding to another question, Joshi said that government servants are not barred from joining the RSS, although they are barred from becoming part of political movements.

"Unfortunately, in our country, if you speak about the country's welfare and possible threats, it is considered as political thinking. When I live in the country, don't I have a right to speak about the country?" he asked. Joshi said that there is no example of any government servant losing his job for joining the RSS, but there are ample examples wherein they were harassed for being part of the organization.

In reply to another query, Joshi said that Hindus cannot be considered as communal as the religion does not believe in single religious book or single God. "Let them define the word communal. Communal has become a bad word these days. We believe that Hindu can never be communal in the country," he said.

"It is wrong to consider Hindus as communal or those who work for Hindu religion. We don't believe in singular religious book (granth), singular God...We have to ask them what is the definition of communal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Jalgaon

Three persons of a family were killed and as many others injured after their car collided with a state-run bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred around 8 pm near Wichkhede village in Parola taluk...

Surging Canadiens to host skidding Coyotes

Mired in an extended stretch of poor play, especially on the road, the Arizona Coyotes dont have the look of a playoff team. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are doing all they can to just to get into playoff position. The Coyotes look to...

Panthers look to get back on track in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their second consecutive victory when they host the Florida Panthers on Monday. The Flyers are coming off an impressive 7-2 victory on the road against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.Captain Claude...

Woman BJP leader shot dead by husband in Gurgaon

A woman BJP leader here was shot dead allegedly by her husband who suspected her of having an illicit relationship, a police official said on Sunday. Munesh Godhara, state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, was talking to her sister on phon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020