Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet ahead of Parliament session

Congress Lok Sabha MPs will meet ahead of the Parliament session here on Monday.

Congress Lok Sabha MPs will meet ahead of the Parliament session here on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Congress' Parliamentary Party Office at 10.30 am.

During the last session, the House witnessed three adjournments due to ruckus created by the members. On Friday, an argument in the House broke out after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked a question pertaining to a government scheme on medical colleges. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said that before he gives an answer, he wants to condemn in no uncertain words "the outlandish language he (Rahul) has used against the Prime Minister of the country".

Soon after BJP and Congress members nearly came to blows in the House after Congress member Manickam Tagore rushed towards treasury benches and tried to reach Harsh Vardhan, who was reading from a paper. BJP parliamentarian Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stopped him and other members also rushed near Harsh Vardhan's seat and into the Well of the House. Congress demanded an apology from Vardhan accusing him of "unparliamentary behaviour" and "trampling the rights" of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Lok Sabha. (ANI)

