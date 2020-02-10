Drug addict attacks man in Mumbai, case registered

A man was attacked by a drug addict in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area after he refused to give the latter money to buy narcotics, police said. The incident took place on Saturday night near a hotel in Ghatkopar.

The injured has been identified as Sonu Sheikh who was attacked by the addict. He has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. After denying to lend money to the addict, the latter attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

