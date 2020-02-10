The CPI on Monday said the RSS might be pleased but the Dalits, tribals and backward classes are "disappointed and agitated" with the Supreme Court ruling on reservation in appointments and promotions. The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

In a statement, the CPI said Article 16 of the Constitution upholds the responsibility of state to provide equality of opportunity in matters of public employment. "Nothing in this article shall prevent the state from making any provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of any backward class of citizens which, in the opinion of the state, is not adequately represented in the services under state.

"The RSS may be pleased with the recent ruling of Supreme Court. But the Dalits, Tribals and Backward Classes are disappointed and agitated," it said. The apex court gave the ruling while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012 decision to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The government's decision was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, which struck it down. "The CPI expresses its disagreement and opposition to the Supreme Court's latest ruling on reservation in government jobs and promotions.

"Article 16 of our Constitution upholds the responsibility of state to provide equality of opportunity in matters of public employment. The CPI urges upon the government to take necessary legislative measures to protect the policy of reservation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.