Centre starts online course for babus on 'relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in contemporary world'

The Centre has started an online training course for bureaucrats working across the country on the relevance of Mahatama Gandhi in the contemporary world, a personnel ministry order said. The topics of the course include ethics and morality, non-violence and pacifist movement.

"Successful completion of the course will acquaint officers with the theories of Mahatma Gandhi and their relevance and importance in the day-to-day matters of governance of the 21st century," it said. The course is part of the department of personnel and training's initiative -- integrated government online training (iGOT) programme -- aimed at augmenting the existing training mechanism with online module-based training coupled with certification, with the objective to make training inputs available to government officials on site and on flexitime basis.

The online course on "Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World" has been prepared in consultation with Centre for Gandhi and Peace Studies, Indira Gandhi National Open University (lGNOU), New Delhi and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GS & DS), Rajghat, here.

It is divided into three modules comprising 12 units (4 units under each module), the order said. Topics like the non-violence movement, pacifist movement, women's movement, environmental movement, Swaraj, Swadeshi, Satyagrah, trusteeship and ethics and morality are part of the 12 units.

All Indian Administrative Service (lAS) officers, Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (lFoS), Group 'A' central civil service officers and all Group 'A' officers belonging to central secretariat service (CSS), central secretariat stenographer service (CSSS) and state administrative/civil service, among others are eligible to take the course.

Besides them, all Group 'B' and 'C' officials belonging to state civil services are also eligible to apply for the course.

