Locals in Wardha stage protest after woman lecturer succumbs to injuries

Locals held a protest here after a 24-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze near Hinganghat on February 3 succumbed to her injuries earlier on Monday.

  • ANI
  • Wardha (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 15:16 IST
Locals held a protest here after a 24-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze near Hinganghat on February 3 succumbed to her injuries earlier on Monday. The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment in Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute today morning.

Earlier in the day, Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital and Research Center told ANI that the victim's condition had been deteriorating from 4 am today with oxygen saturation getting low. "The patient was declared dead at 6:55 am today. The probable cause of death was a septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for post mortem," he said.

The lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover near Hinganghat area in Maharashtra's Wardha district on February 3. She suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated in the hospital.

Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar had said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on February 3. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire." (ANI)

