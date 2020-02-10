Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:02 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

NATION

DEL32 PRIYANKA-JK-PSA No basis to charge Omar, Mehbooba under PSA: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it is "pretty clear" the government has no basis to charge Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act and the two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers must be freed.

DEL19 JK-ENVOYS Fresh batch of foreign envoys to visit JK this week

Srinagar: A fresh batch of foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir this week to get first-hand information about the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, officials said on Monday.

LGD26 SC-LD SC/ST SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday upheld the constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018 saying a court can grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made out.

DEL30 RS-2NDLD BUDGET Economy perilously close to collapse, being attended by incompetent doctors: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday tore into Narendra Modi government's handling of the economy, saying it was "perilously close to a collapse" and was being attended to by "incompetent doctors".

DEL27 PM-RAJAPAKSA-GANGA Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa commends Namami Gange programme

New Delhi: The Ganga river is at the heart of Indian civilisation and our cultural and economic lifeline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday.

DEL24 RAHUL-2NDLD RESERVATION It's in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: It is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try and erase reservations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and asserted that his party will not allow doing away with quota.

DEL29 JK-LONE-PSA JK: National Conference MP's son slapped with PSA

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday slapped the stringent Public Safety Act against Hilal Lone, the son of National Conference Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone, officials said here.

BOM12 MH-LECTURER-3RD LD DIES Lecturer set afire by stalker dies, kin seek speedy justice

Nagpur: The 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district last week died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Monday morning, officials said.

LEGAL

LGD23 SC-LD SABARIMALA Sabarimala case: SC holds it can refer questions of law to larger bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday held that its five-judge bench can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala case.

LGD29 SC-2ND LD SHAHEEN BAGH Protesters at Shaheen Bagh can't block public road, create inconvenience for others: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said the anti-CAA protestors, who are holding agitation at Shaheen Bagh here since December 15 last year, cannot block public road and create inconvenience for others.

LGD19 SC-LD ABDULLAH Omar Abdullah's sister moves SC challenging his detention under PSA

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's sister on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act.

BUSINESS

DEL26 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex sheds 162 pts; auto, metal stocks drag

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex closed 162 points lower on Monday due to heavy sell-offs mainly in auto and metal stocks as investors continued to gauge the severity of coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact.

DEL23 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices gain Rs 52, silver jumps Rs 190

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 52 to Rs 41,508 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday helped by strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN

FGN17 JAPAN-INDIANS-SHIP

Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge Tokyo: An unspecified number of Indians were among the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to diagnosis of coronavirus cases, the Indian Embassy here said on Monday.

FGN15 CHINA-VIRUS-FOREIGNERS

Coronavirus outbreak infected 27 foreign nationals in China, two died Beijing: The coronavirus outbreak infected 27 foreign nationals in China and two of them have died, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, assuring that the country attaches great importance to the health and safety of all foreign citizens. By K J M Varma

SPORTS

SPF19 SPO-CRI-U19-MANAGER ICC has taken it very seriously: Indian team manager on Bangladesh's aggressive celebrations

Potchefstroom: India's under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final game's "last few minutes" here.

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 6,075 cr on higher bad loan provisioning

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB has reported widening of its net loss to Rs 6,075.49 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019, owing to higher provisioning for bad loan. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 346.02 crore d...

UPDATE 1-Irish bonds shrug off nationalists' strong election showing

A mounting coronavirus death toll pushed euro zone bond yields lower on Monday, while Irelands borrowing costs showed little reaction to election results that point to a shift in its center-right dominated politics. Italy was also in focus ...

Approval given to fill 920 posts in state colleges: Minister

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Monday said financial approval has been given to fill 920 academic and non-academic posts in government colleges of the state. Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL seeking ban on advertising, promotion of tobacco products

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to reply to a PIL seeking a complete ban on advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020