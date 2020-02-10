Bag with Rs 5 lakh in jewellery, cash stolen in Nagpur
A bag containing jewellery worthRs 4.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash was stolen on Sunday eveningfrom a wedding venue in Sitabuldi area of Nagpur, police said
The cash and jewellery were presented to the bride byher father and she had given it to a relative for safe-keeping, police said quoting the complainant and father of thegroom Mukund Ganeriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.