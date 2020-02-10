Three children injured in explosion in Bihar's Samastipur

Three children were seriously injured in a 'crude bomb' explosion in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Monday. The explosion took place at Zokia chaur (barren land) in Hasanpur Village of the district on Sunday evening.

The three children found a ball-shaped object in a field when they were grazing their goats and began to untie the rope of 'crude bomb' (sutli bomb) when it suddenly went off injuring them badly, station house officer of Hasanpur police station, Chandrakant Gauri said. The three injured children were first rushed to the local primary health centre from where they were referred to Sadar hospital in Samastipur as their condition was serious, the SHO added..

