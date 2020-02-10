Maharashtra CM condemns Wardha incident, says 'govt will not remain silent'

Condemning the "barbaric" incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the woman lecturer, who lost her life after being set ablaze by a jilted lover in Wardha district, would be brought to justice soon. "The incident is so barbaric that words are not enough to describe it. I will plead to everyone to have patience. The suspects will be punished soon. This government will take strict action. The government will not remain silent until justice to the woman is delivered," Thackeray said.

He also assured that the law will be strengthened to ensure that no such incident takes place in the future. The 24-year-old woman lost her life earlier in the day after she was set ablaze by a jilted lover near the Hinganghat area in Maharashtra's Wardha district, on February 3.

She had suffered approximately 40 percent of burn injuries and was admitted in a Nagpur-based hospital. Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar had said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on February 3. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.