Bengal govt to waive Agricultural Income Tax to tea gardens

The West Bengal government on Monday announced waiving of agricultural income tax on the tea gardens for the next two financial years. Finance Minister Amit Mitra presented the Budget in the state Assembly.

Mitra said, "In the Budget for 2020-21, we have proposed to waive the agricultural income tax on the tea gardens for the next two financial years, 2020-21 and 2021-22." Among the other proposals presented in the Budget, the government has announced to give free electricity to people whose quarterly consumption is up to 75 units.

The state government also introduced 'Jai Johar' scheme. Under this scheme, people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Tribe community, who are not covered under any other pension scheme, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. (ANI)

