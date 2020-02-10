Anti-CAA protest march held from Mandi House to Parliament

A protest march was held on Monday here from Mandi House to Parliament against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Called 'Sansad Gherao,' the protest march was joined by the families of martyrs from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The protest was also joined by the family members of Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student who has been arrested on the charges of sedition.

The protesters were raising slogans against the government and the amended act, saying that they will protest until the CAA is revoked. "We are registering our protest against the government and we will keep protesting until the CAA is revoked," said a protester.

The protest march was organised under the banner of the Welfare Party of India. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.