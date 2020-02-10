Truck driver attacked by suspected Bangladeshi nationals

A truck driver was injured when suspected Bangladeshi nationals attacked him near the Indo- Bangla border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Monday, police said. Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills, L Syiem said the truck driver was pulled out of the truck and attacked with daos (big knife) by two suspected Bangladeshi nationals at Tambi village in the early hours of Monday.

"One Morning Bamon was injured and shifted to Dawki primary health centre for treatment after he was attacked by two persons, suspected to be Bangladesh nationals," the SP told PTI. Syiem said police is carrying out a thorough investigation and the BSF has been alerted on the matter.

On Sunday two youths were attacked by suspected Bangladeshi miscreants at Pyrkan village near the Indo-Bangla border in East Khasi Hills district. Meanwhile, speaking on the East Khasi Hills district incident, the BSF claimed that the two youths were attacked when they tried to snatch a gecko which the Bangladeshi smugglers were carrying when crossing the border.

"We have identified the attackers and we will write a letter of protest against the illegal act that took place yesterday," the BSF officer said. Meghalaya shares a 443 km-long border with Bangladesh of which around 100 km is still unfenced..

