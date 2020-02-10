Shiv Sena's student wing leader injured after being shot in Gurdaspur

Shiv Sena's student wing Yuva Sena's north India chief Honey Mahajan has been injured after he was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person in Gurdaspur on Monday. He has been referred to a hospital in Amritsar.

An acquaintance of Mahajan, who was accompanying him, has died on spot. More details are awaited. (ANI)

