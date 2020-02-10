Left Menu
HC orders ex-Minister to appear before police on February 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:51 IST
HC orders ex-Minister to appear before police on February 14

HC orders ex-Minister to appear before police on February 14 Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state public prosecutor to file a modification petition on the anticipatory bail granted to former Transport Minister and DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji. Also, the court directed the MLA to appear before Central Crime Branch police in Chennai on February 14 for inquiry in connection with a 2012 job racket case.

The High Court had, on February 7, granted conditional anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji apprehending arrest in the case. The issue pertains to a complaint lodged against the former minister with the CCB alleging that when he was the transport minister 16 people were duped to the tune of Rs 2.31 crore promising jobs in the state transport corporation.

On Monday, the state public prosecutor A Natrajan mentioned before Justice PD Audikesavalu stating that some clarification is required regarding DMK MLA Senthil Balaji's anticipatory bail petition. Justice Audikesavalu allowed the public prosecutor who explained before the court that as directed by the court 41-A notice was prepared and brought before this court and served, but instead, this court granted anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji.

The state public prosecutor informed that granting of anticipatory bail and same day serving 41A notice is not serving any purpose and therefore clarification is required. The judge directed Senthil Balaji to appear before the police on February 14 by complying the 41A notice and until it is informed that the sureties should need not be executed and also the directed the state to file modification petition..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

