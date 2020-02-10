Vaiphei takes charge as chairman of MSHRC

Former Chief Justice ofTripura High Court Justice T Vaiphei has taken over charge asthe new chairman of the Meghalaya State Human RightsCommission, officials said here on Monday

Vaiphei assumed charge of MSHRC chairman on February7, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

