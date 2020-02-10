Jaisalmer DM had requisitioned for assistance to defuse unexploded ordnance: Govt

Jaisalmer district authorities had requisitioned the army for assistance to defuse four unexploded anti-tank mines found 7-8 km west of Laungewala town in Thar desert, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

"District Collector & Magistrate, Jaisalmer requisitioned army for assistance of Army Bomb Disposal resources to defuse unexploded ordnance (four anti-tank mines) found 7-8 Km West of Laungewala Police Station, under jurisdiction of Jaisalmer district," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said a written reply. Asked whether the government has taken any steps so far in this regard, he said, sanction of the Ministry of Defence for provision of army assistance was received on January 22, 2020.

"The said explosives have since been neutralised," the minister said.

