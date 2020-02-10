3-kg contraband seized in J-K's Kupwara

In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered over 3-kg narcotic substance near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official statement said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, Indian Army in Tangdhar launched a joint operation with Police and recovered 3.462-kg contraband, it said.

The operation went on for over four hours and the contraband was found from a secret compartment in the roof of a house and also beneath construction material around it, the statement by the Army said. It said Army and civil administration in Tangdhar continue to pursue the goal of keeping the area drug-free.

