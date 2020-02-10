Israel's NSA Shabbat meets PM Modi, discusses deepening bilateral relationship

Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed the deepening relationship between the two countries. Besides calling on Modi, Shabbat also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India and Israel share close defence ties. Last week, addressing at an event at the DefExpo in Lucknow, Israeli Ambassador Dr Ron Malka had said that India-Israel partnership is steadily growing on the foundation of mutual respect, trust, values, interest, tradition and culture.

Seeking more joint ventures, he had hoped for transforming the cooperation from the buyer-seller relationship to a strategic partnership.

