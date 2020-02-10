Mortal remains of Army man consigned to flames in Jaipur

The mortal remains of Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat, the Army man who was killed in heavy firing and shelling in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were consigned to flames at his ancestral village in Jaipur district. The cremation, held with full military and state honour in Luhakana Khurd, was attended by large number of people who paid floral tributes to Shekhawat.

The 36-year-old soldier is survived by his wife Usha and son Adhiraj. Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Soldier Welfare Department minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Virat Nagar MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar were also present at the funeral along with district administration officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.