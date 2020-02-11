Anti-CAA stir: FIR against 21 named, hundreds of unnamed people for 'inflammatory' slogan

The Uttar Pradesh police said on Monday that it has filed FIR against 21 named and hundreds of unnamed people for allegedly raising inflammatory slogans and blocking the traffic during protest against the amended citizenship law in the state capital. Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest has been continuing in Lucknow's Clock Tower area since January 17 and till now a number of people have been arrested.

The protestors had on Sunday raised provocative and inflammatory slogans and organised a march around the Clock Tower where they had been holding protest against CAA since last month, police said, adding when they were stopped they pushed police personnel and blocked the traffic. As many as 21 persons including several women and hundreds of unidentified persons have been booked. The FIR has been lodged in Thakurganj police station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.