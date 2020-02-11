Centre closely monitors central funds given to states: Tomar

The government closely monitors utilization of central funds given to states under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar said under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of RGSA, funds released to states and Union Territories are utilized by them for undertaking activities sanctioned or permitted under their annual plans as recommended by Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and finally approved by the competent authority.

"The progress of implementation of the scheme, including utilization of funds, is closely monitored through meetings, video-conferences etc. with states," he said during the Question Hour. Tomar said for further release of funds to states, the status of utilization of funds released earlier is also taken into account.

In addition to this, an online monitoring and reporting system (MIS) for RGSA has been developed and operationalized. Moreover, transaction-based Public Financial Management System (PFMS) has been introduced for release and tracking of funds under RGSA, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.