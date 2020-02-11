Next Hunar Haat to be held in Delhi from Thursday: Naqvi

'Hunar Haat', organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, will be held at India Gate lawns here from Thursday where master artisans and culinary experts from across the country will showcase their talents. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Puri along with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will inaugurate the 20th 'Hunar Haat' that will be held from February 13-23.

Naqvi said the 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be a mega mission of empowerment of indigenous legacy of artisans. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dream project" to provide opportunity and market to the country's rich heritage of arts and crafts, he said.

The ministry is doing a historic task of preserving and promoting the magnificent heritage of the skilled people of every corner of the country and providing them national and international market, Naqvi said. The success of 'Hunar Haat' can be gauged from the fact that about 3 lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities through the initiative in the last about three years, Naqvi said.

These beneficiaries include a large number of women artisans, he said. The Modi government is not only providing employment opportunities to master artisans and craftsmen, it is also preserving and promoting India's indigenous traditional legacy which was on the verge of extinction, Naqvi said.

The Modi government has sanctioned 100 'Hunar Hubs' in different parts of the country. Naqvi said in the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Puducherry, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer, among other places.

