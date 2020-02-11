Delhi's mandate explained true meaning of nationalism: Sisodia
People of Delhi have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate, AAP's prominent face Manish Sisodia said as he clinched victory on the Patparganj seat. Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said the BJP indulged in "politics of hate", but people refused to be divided.
"I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government that works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he told reporters. Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister and led the government's education reforms agenda, defeated BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of over 3,500 votes.
The initial trends saw a seesaw battle between Sisodia and Negi. In 2013, Sisodia had won by a margin of 11,000 votes and in 2015 by over 28,000 votes.
