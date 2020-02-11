Left Menu
Lok Sabha: First half of Budget session ends, House to meet

  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:15 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:15 IST
Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till March 2 as the first part of the budget session ended. The House will now meet between March 2 and April 3 during which the Union Budget will be taken up for passage.

In the first part of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the session. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1..

