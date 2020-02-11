Bill passed to include more tribes in Ktka in ST category
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to include certain tribal communities in Karnataka in the Scheduled Tribe category. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote on Tuesday, while Rajya Sabha has already approved it in the previous session.
It seeks to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities in ST category to ensure they get reservation and other benefits provided by the government. The amendments have been made in the list of STs in Karnataka..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Karnataka
- Scheduled Tribe
- Rajya Sabha
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Former Karnataka minister Amarnath Shetty dead
Anti-CAA resolutions in assemblies 'constitutional blunder', no power can stop KP's return: Rajnath
Videos, quizzes to raise awareness among children, teachers about Constitution in C'garh
Construction of Chikkaballapur Institute of Medical Sciences begins in Karnataka
WB passes anti-CAA resolution, 4th state to do so; Rajnath tells oppn states it is 'constitutional blunder'