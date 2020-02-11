Bill passed to include more tribes in Ktka in ST category

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to include certain tribal communities in Karnataka in the Scheduled Tribe category. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote on Tuesday, while Rajya Sabha has already approved it in the previous session.

It seeks to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities in ST category to ensure they get reservation and other benefits provided by the government. The amendments have been made in the list of STs in Karnataka..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

