Raj govt makes additional provision of Rs 10 cr for state's victims compensation scheme

The Rajasthan government has made an additional budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore for the financial year 2019-20 to meet a shortfall in the implementation of the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the provision, approving a proposal of the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, an official statement said.

The proposal, pending with the state's Finance Department, had sought an additional budgetary provision for the scheme, it added. State government had originally made a budgetary provision of Rs 18 crore for the year 2019-20 for the scheme, but the money had fallen short of meeting the demand for the compensation to various types of victims in the state.

Accordingly, the government earlier had made an additional provision of Rs 5 crores, but with the sum of Rs 23 crore too falling short of the requirement, the government had to make a fresh budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore, the statement said. Out of the total budgetary provision of Rs 23 crores, Rs 22.77 crore has already been spent, it said.

The statement said the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority has said in its proposal that applications for payment of over Rs 7 crore under the Victim Compensation Scheme were pending with it in various districts. In view of such an immediate requirement, the chief minister approved an additional provision of Rs 10 crore under the scheme.

