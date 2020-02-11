Left Menu
Development News Edition

Improve warning system to protect heritage sites from natural

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:38 IST
Improve warning system to protect heritage sites from natural

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon BIMSTEC countries to improve their early warning dissemination system and capacity building for protection of cultural heritage sites from natural disasters. The heritage sites must be preserved for future generations at any cost because they not only represent cultural identity of a nation but are also a driving force for the country's economy, the chief minister said.

Patnaik said this while inaugurating the second BIMSTEC Disaster Management Exercise-2020 (BIMSTEC DMEx-2020), hosted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of seven nations of south Asia and south east Asia.

Noting that the theme of the exercise is focused on restoration of heritage sites damaged in natural disasters, Patnaik said, "The BIMSTEC countries are a great repository of ancient heritage with numerous cultural heritage sites susceptible to various kinds of natural disasters." The member states of BIMSTEC are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. Substantial damages to monuments during Gujarat earthquake in 2001 and the 2005 tremor in Nepal are a reminder of the threat to heritage sites, Patnaik pointed out.

The chief minister said, Odisha is vulnerable to calamities as the state faced more than 100 cyclones since 1891. "It is important to undertake adequate documentation, proper identification and grading of heritage sites," Patnaik said.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan, State DGP Abhay, Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, representatives from five member countries and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony. While five countries Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal - are participating in this exercise, two other member countries Bhutan and Thailand, could not make it due to travel advisories issued by their governments..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, Brouillette says

The United States is not concerned by moves being considered by OPEC and its allied producers to curb oil production further, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday. A technical panel that advises the Organization of the Petr...

FOREX-Dollar firm at 4-month high as Powell testimony eyed

The dollar held at a four-month high against its rivals on Tuesday and approached within striking distance of a 2019 peak as investors eyed the start of a two-day testimony by the U.S. central bank chief. Fed Chair Jerome Powells comments w...

Arunachal Pradesh has potential to generate 50,000 MW of

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of hydropower. Khandu said that despite being the richest state in the country in terms of hydropower resources that could overh...

Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengals Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020