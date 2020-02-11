Pilot congratulates Kejriwal over Delhi win

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday congratulated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over AAP victory in the assembly elections.

"Congratulations to @Arvindkejirwal and @AamAdmiParty for empathic victory #DelhiResults wish you the best for making Delhi better than it is. People have spoken. Democracy has strengthened. Hopefully, acrimony will end," Pilot, who is also the state Congress chief, tweeted.

Meanwhile, AAP workers went into the celebratory mode here over the party's victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.