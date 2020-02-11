MP: Woman driving under influence of alcohol runs over man

A woman driver allegedly underthe influence of alcohol knocked down and killed a pedestrianin Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday

The incident happened around 11:30pm on Monday underGorabazar police station limits, an official said

"The car driven by a woman identified as 40-year-oldRamandeep hit Krishna Swami (24) in Bilhari area. A testconducted on the accused showed she was under the influence ofliquor. We have arrested her and seized the car," Gorabazarpolice station official Santosh Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.