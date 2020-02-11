NPF organises dharna demanding rollback of CAA

The opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) on Tuesday staged peaceful statewide anti-CAA dharnas demanding immediate rollback of the amended citizenship law. In Kohima NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon and other leaders sat on dharna with banners and placards some of which read "CAA is a threat to all indigenous communities of North East", "Injustice cannot be a law", "CAA murdered secularism" and "CAA is draconian law".

Addressing the gathering, Kikon said the claims of the state government that Nagaland is protected by Inner Line Permit (ILP) and that the state wont be affected as we have been exempted from the purview of CAA is "totally misleading". He said that Nagaland having its borders with Assam is not far from being overshadowed by illegal immigrants.

"If we (Nagas) remain silent even we are at danger of facing a similar situation," said Kikon. Asserting that NPF will never compromise the rights and privileges of the Nagas, Kikon said the NPF legislators have moved an anti-CAA resolution in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly, but its the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP alliance government rejected it.

"We have been doing our part in protecting the rights of the indigenous people and will never compromise on the issues concerning the future of the Naga people," Kikon asserted. NPF general secretary Akho Leyri demanded that the Centre rollback that CAA as it will "divide the entire nation on religious lines." He said the fight against CAA will continue till the Centre rolls it back.

Addressing the sit-in-protest in Dimapur, NPF president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu alleged that the CAA is discriminatory and divisive..

