HP guv awards medals to 58 personnel for their service

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya awarded medals to 58 police, correctional service, fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel during the Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday, officials said. The governor awarded President Police Medal for distinguished service to A P Siddique, Ram Dev, Parshotam Chand and Ashok Tiwari, they said.

He also awarded Police Medal for meritorious services to 19 personnel, including A P Singh, Himanshu Mishra and Shubhra Tiwari Heera, the officials said. Three correctional service officials -- Sushil Kumar, Hari Dutt and Pankaj Sharma -- were awarded meritorious service medal during the ceremony. Two Presidential Home and Civil Defence Medals for distinguished services were also awarded by the governor, they said.

Sixteen people were awarded Home and Civil Defence Medal for meritorious service, while one person was awarded President's Fire Service Medal. Besides, Fire Service Medal for meritorious work was awarded to 12 personnel, the officials said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi and other senior officials of the state government were also present during the occasion, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.