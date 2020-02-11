Cong MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris drove car that rammed

A two-wheeler rider broke his leg while an autorickshaw was damaged when Congress MLA N A Harris' son Mohammed Nalapad Harris allegedly drove his high-end car recklessly and rammed into them in the city, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Sunday.

Mohammed Nalapad Harris is out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a case of attempt to murder related to a midnight brawl in February 2018. "After gathering adequate evidence, we have come to know that Mohammed Nalapad Harris was driving the car. We have decided to serve him a notice.

Once he appears, we will initiate further action," additional commissioner of police B R Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters. The next day after the accident, a man came to the police claiming that he was driving the car but evidence revealed that Nalapad was driving it, Gowda said.

The injured two-wheeler ride has been admitted to hospital, according to police..

