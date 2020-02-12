Left Menu
Woman beaten up by family members for refusing to work as labour

A woman was beaten up by her family members for refusing to work as labour but the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media.

Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI.
Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A woman was beaten up by her family members for refusing to work as labour but the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media. "A video has surfaced of a woman being beaten up by four persons. This is a two-month old video from Bhil Talwada village under Naalchha police station. SHO has inquired about the incident," Aditya Pratap Singh, SP of Dhar told reporters here.

"Prima facie, it has come to our knowledge that the four persons who are beating up the woman are her father, mother, uncle and a villager. The woman was married to a man from a neighbouring village and they went to Gujarat. She had returned from Gujarat since she did not want to do labour work there. Her family members were beating her over this issue," he added. The police said that interrogation is going on of the identified persons and appropriate action would be undertaken in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

