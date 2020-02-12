Guj: Four labourers, minor boy killed in pickup van accident
Five persons, including a minor, were killed and 12 injured when a pickup van ferrying labourers rammed into a tree in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Wednesday, police said. At least 20 labourers were travelling in the van when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree near Kheralu on Malekpur-Siddhpur road at around 3 am, an official from Kheralu police station said.
Five persons died on the spot, while 12 others sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals in Vadnagar and Kheralu, he said. The deceased include men in the age group of 20 to 27 years and a seven-year-old boy, the official said, adding that further probe was underway..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
